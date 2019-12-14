Knoxville, Tennessee:

The battle for the Volunteer state was an all-out war between the Memphis Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers with Memphis coming out on top 51-47. This game was ugly, low scoring, and an all-around slugfest of a game.

Memphis was able to close the first half with a 25-24 lead over the Volunteers despite the Tigers going six whole minutes without scoring. It was Tyler Harris to secure the lead at the break with a finger roll off the glass as time expired.

The second half saw the Tigers and Volunteers going for 12 more rounds before the Memphis Tigers came in with the final knockout punch, to claim the state of Tennessee as their own.

Tyler Harris and D.J. Jeffries led the way in scoring for the Tigers with 11 points each. Precious Achiuwa had eight points and a monster game on the glass with 13 rebounds.

Memphis was forced to play a slow, half-court slugfest and handled it with great poise. A win like that on the road will prove to be helpful in March with this young team.

The Tigers were without two key players today with James Wiseman serving an NCAA suspension, and Lester Quinones to a broken hand.

To go into a hostile environment and escape with a win like Memphis did today shows that this team is for real and will be a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses towards March.

The Tigers will return home next Saturday to face the Jackson State Tigers with tip-off coming your way at high noon.