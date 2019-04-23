MORE: Duke lands 2019 four-star Cassius Stanley In today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play, national basketball analyst Eric Bossi discusses the shifting of 2019 attention to Precious Achiuwa. He also discusses a few thoughts on the recruiting process and takes a look at three currently unranked players who could see their stock take off during this weekend’s live evaluation period.

ALL EYES ON PRECIOUS

Precious Achiuwa (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Now that Cole Anthony has gotten his decision out of the way, the most interesting recruiting battle left in the class of 2019 is that of Precious Achiuwa. Ranked No. 16 overall, the 6-foot-9 four man isn’t the highest-ranked player left on the board, that honor goes to No. 6 Jaden McDaniels. But unlike McDaniels, who appears to be nowhere near a decision, I do feel that Achiuwa is closing in on one. Having already visited Kansas and North Carolina officially, Achiuwa began an official visit to Memphis on Monday. There’s always the chance he could elect to take another visit or two as others like Connecticut and Georgia are involved and surely Mike Anderson has at least reached out since taking the St. John’s job last week. But, I have a hard time seeing anybody knocking out the Heels, Jayhawks or Tigers. As for Memphis, I’m starting to get the feel that things are trending in their direction. Keep in mind that Achiuwa was on campus unofficially during the fall and that he’s chose to return for an official visit after seeing what Penny Hardaway has put together in 2019 is a good sign. This time last week, I would have given Kansas the slight advantage, but much of that had to do with the thought that Memphis would likely land Trendon Watford. With Will Wade back at LSU, I’m not sure Memphis happens for Watford anymore and because of that, they’re turning up the heat on Achiuwa and I’m thinking it could pay off here sooner than later.

A COUPLE OF THOUGHTS ON THE RECRUITING PROCESS

I don’t want to go all “get off my lawn” or “man yells at sky” here, but there are two unrelated recruiting process things that have been bugging me lately. One is the act of programs offering players after big showings at events they couldn’t attend and two is the notion that for those elite players considering reclassifying from 2020 to 2019, another run on the the grassroots circuit appears to be taking precedence over getting on campus as soon as possible. To the first point, it is something that I notice each year when I’m out covering non-live period events. As I and others report on players who have had big outings via tweets or online reports, they often seem to start generating offers. Sometimes the events are broadcast online, so I suppose coaches could be watching and making the decision there. Many other times, the events aren’t being broadcast. What compounds things is that it seems like once one school offers, others make copycat offers.

Look, I won’t tell a coach how to run his program. But, if offers are really being made because of what was read – or even worse because another school offered – you are setting yourself up for disaster. If I were a recruit, a recruit’s coach or a recruit’s parent, the first thing I would want to know is why on Earth do you want to offer me after an event where you couldn’t see me play? Now the reclassification issue. I get there are many layers to this. Academics have to be in order, the scholarship has to be there and all of that. But, I also know that most kids who are looking into enrolling early have a pretty good idea of whether they will move up to 2019 or stay in 2020. If the plan is to move to 2019, I want to know why grassroots basketball is taking precedent over getting onto campus as soon as possible.

Today’s top players have a lot of demands on their time and they don’t get to be “normal” kids. So, if the reasoning on waiting is to be a “normal” kid, then you aren’t accomplishing that by traveling from camp to camp. If you still need summer school grades, I get that too. But, with all things being equal, I’d like to see more emphasis placed on getting on campus as soon as possible. Sure, travel ball is fun. Getting written about and ranked is cool. But you can’t convince me that any of those things could be more beneficial to the long-term success of a player than getting on campus, getting college coaching, getting in a college weight room or bonding with your college teammates could be. If it’s really about being a normal kid, then you wouldn’t be considering skipping your senior year of high school anyway. The idea of reclassifying is to face better competition and hopefully get to the pros a year early. Why not do everything in your power to maximize that?

THREE TO WATCH THIS WEEKEND

Rongie Gordon