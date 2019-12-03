Memphis, Tennessee:

With just three days until kickoff between the Bearcats and Tigers, the buzz around the city of Memphis is starting to build.

With three days until kickoff comes three things to remember as the 901 prepares for the biggest day in Memphis football history. Saturday could be the day that could change the culture of Memphis football for a lifetime.

Sure, this season has seen the likeness of College Gameday coming to the Bluff City, five straight weeks ranked in the top 25, and a massive sellout against a conference foe, but Saturday is the granddaddy of them all. Saturday is for an outright championship, the first since 1969. It's also for the school's first New Year Six bowl game, and a first-ever appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

As we approach three days until kickoff, I want to leave you with three things to ponder and get excited about as the Tigers get ready to go to war for this city.

First and foremost, enjoy the moment and fight for these guys. Opportunities like the one on Saturday afternoon, don't come around often, especially if you're a Memphian. Memphis football has always been the laughing stock of the college football world, but on Saturday, that could all change with a Tigers win. With a win, the Tigers would be heading to Dallas, Texas, to play in the legendary Cotton Bowl. Quite honestly, that's why it's so imperative to fill the Liberty Bowl to its brim. Be early, wear your Memphis blue, and let the guys know you're there to fight with them to the last second.

Second, Be proud of this great city, and don't be afraid to show your stripes. I know you're probably thinking, I'm always proud to be from the 901, but on Saturday, once again, the city is on a national spotlight. Saturday is that chance to show the world, not only do we have a great football program, but hey, our city is just as great. To every Memphian, be proud and show off this city to the rest of the world, because several cities and programs would do anything just to be in our shoes for a day.

Lastly, remember, we're one city, one team, with one heartbeat. As we get within three days before kickoff, remember that it takes every single one of us to win the war. Memphis is a blue-collar town, so on Saturday, let's grab our lunch pales and go to work because it's going to take every last one of us. Show up early, tailgate, and let's show the world just how far Tiger football has come.

Memphis, the time is now, buy your tickets, find your finest Memphis blue, plan your tailgate, and let's get ready to defend our home.