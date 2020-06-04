Marcus Gronauer takes you on a journey behind the scenes of the careers of former Memphis Tigers basketball and football players, bringing you entertaining interviews each week.

This week former Memphis shooting guard Doneal Mack joins the podcast.

(1:00-4:00): Mack's recruitment to the University of Memphis

(4:00-5:35): Keys to winning 32 games per season

(5:35-11:55): 2007-08 season, including the games against UAB and Tennessee

(11:55-13:15): Intense practices

(13:15-18:40): 2008 Final Four, Andre Allen, and the national championship game

(18:40-21:15): 2009 Elite Eight game against Missouri and Mack's favorite memories from NCAA Tournament, including an unforgettable Joey Dorsey story

(21:15-22:30): Derrick Rose and Tyreke Evans

(22:30-25:10): Difference between John Calipari and Josh Pastner