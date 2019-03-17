The Memphis basketball team will play in a postseason tournament for the first time in five years.

The Tigers are a 3-seed in the NIT and will host 6th seeded San Diego Tuesday.

The higher seeded team will host the games in the first three rounds of the tournament. The semifinals and finals are held at Madison Square Gardens in New York City.



Memphis won the NIT in 2002 when they beat South Carolina. The last time they were in the NIT was back in 2010. That year they were also the 3 seed and lost in the 2nd round to Ole Miss.



Here's the bracket for the 2019 NIT

