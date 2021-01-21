 Memphis Defeats Wichita State 72-52
Tigers Beat Shockers 72-52

John Maddox • TigerSportsReport
A lifelong Memphian, John has been following the Tigers since the early 90s. In addition to providing content for TSR, John also owns a travel agency. John and his wife Susan live in Bartlett.

Memphis used four players in double figures to beat Wichita State on Thursday night by a final of 72-52. Memphis was led by Landers Nolley with 16 points. Moussa Cisse had his best game as a Tiger with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Memphis returns to action on Sunday when they travel to Greenville to face East Carolina.

