A lifelong Memphian, John has been following the Tigers since the early 90s. In addition to providing content for TSR, John also owns a travel agency. John and his wife Susan live in Bartlett.
Memphis used four players in double figures to beat Wichita State on Thursday night by a final of 72-52. Memphis was led by Landers Nolley with 16 points. Moussa Cisse had his best game as a Tiger with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Memphis returns to action on Sunday when they travel to Greenville to face East Carolina.