New Orleans:





The Memphis Tigers go on the road and earn a hard-fought win over the Tulane Green Wave. The Tigers controlled the tempo of the game for a majority of the game before the Green Wave jumped back in the game to make things interesting.





Following the game with ECU Head Coach, Penny Hardaway challenged his players to show more effort by saying “ This is a team game” and the Tigers answered the call for a majority of the game before letting Tulane claw their way back into the game with right around the four-minute mark of the second half coming all the way back to tie the Tigers. Memphis led the Green Wave by two points ( 81-79) with 14 seconds to play before the Tigers closed the game at the free throw line.





The Tigers needed a win like they had tonight over the Green Wave to start the process of playing basketball as one heartbeat with one common goal, this win over Tulane will likely be a positive point for the Tigers heading into the toughness of the American conference slate.





Memphis showed great poise down the stretch to close Tulane out but will need to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to keep the foot on the gas.





Memphis turned to two seniors to lead the Tigers in the win over Tulane. Jeremiah Martin and Kyvon Davenport were huge for the Tigers in tonights win, leading the Tigers with double-digit scoring outings. Martin led the Tigers in scoring with an impressive outing going for 27 points. While Davenport went for 17 points and was a major leader in the Tigers win.





With the win, Memphis improves to 11-6 on the season and 3-1 in AAC play. The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at 3 P.M. as the Tigers will host SMU.



