Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers welcomed the Uconn Huskies to Elma Roane Fieldhouse for the last time before the Huskies leave the AAC.

Uconn came into the game ranked 4th in the country, but that didn't stop the Tigers from coming out and throwing the first punch. Memphis came into the matchup with the Huskies ready to play, holding the Huskies to only 35 first-half points and even managed to keep the game within two at halftime.

The Tigers were able to keep it close in the second half and make things interesting for the Huskies. Memphis was able to keep the Huskie lead to single digits after three, setting up for a dog fight in the fourth.

Uconn was unable to get rid of Memphis as the Tigers kept clawing and fighting like true warriors, every time the Huskies would either push the lead or hit a big shot, it was Memphis with an answer on the other end of the court.

Despite the loss, Memphis fought hard all game long against the 4th ranked team in the country.

Memphis falls 0-4 in conference play and 9-8 overall but will have a lot to build off of heading into the rest of the conference slate.

Memphis will return to action next Tuesday night as they host SMU at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Tip-off for the Tigers and Mustangs will be another 7:00 tip.