TigerSportsReport - Tigers get ready to host UCF on Saturday afternoon in a crucial AAC matchup

It's finally here, the matchup that the Tigers have had circled on their schedule since 2018. Right around 2:30 local time, the Tigers will welcome arch-rival the UCF Knights to the Liberty Bowl for a highly anticipated American Athletic matchup. Both the Tigers and the Knights come into the game on Saturday looking, to rebound after both teams suffered heartbreaking losses two weeks ago. This game on Saturday is also a massive elimination game, with the winner staying in contention for an AAC crown and, the loser will be virtually eliminated from any shot at a championship this season.

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield talked with the media on Thursday and shared these words about the excitement around the program as they return home to the Liberty Bowl Saturday.

"We're excited about a great opponent coming to the Liberty Bowl," said Coach Silverfield. "It's an opportunity to play on national television, and the rest of the country is going to watch you and be able to see how well you prepared."

Memphis has won ten straight home contests with, the last loss was to UCF in 2018 by one point.

Saturday will also be a day of celebration for Tiger fans across the city as the Health Department finally cleared the athletics department to have 10,000 fans in attendance which, is far far more than the 4,500 they had against Arkansas State.

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield had this to say about the increase in attendance.

"Our guys are excited to know there will be more people out there," Silverfield said. "We have wonderful fans. Allowing more of them to be able to watch us from the stands is what makes us happy because we know some people spend a paycheck on season tickets and, it means so much to them. We know they'll be loud and create an advantage for us."

As far as the matchup goes, these two teams are built the same way. You hear all the time that a team is a bad matchup for a team, and that is evident with these two. They compliment each other like peanut butter and jelly on a sandwich.

Head Coach Ryan Silverfield had this to say about the challenge that UCF brings to the table.

"I think a lot of us do have a chip on our shoulder when it comes to UCF because of what's occurred with them in the past," Silverfield said. "It's going to be a battle. I don't care if we win the game 3-2, just as long as we come out with a win."

Like Coach, Silverfield said, " It's going to be a battle," and, you know what that means Tiger fans, this team will need everybody in the stadium as loud as they possibly can be carrying this team past the finish line with a win over UCF. It won't be easy by any means, but if there was a Memphis team that could do it, it's this one. This team gets it, they understand what it means to put on that Blue and Grey and play for this city.

Memphis and UCF will kick-off at 2:30 local time on ABC.