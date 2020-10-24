It was an ugly, sloppy game but, the Memphis Tigers were victorious over the visiting Temple Owls. Saturday's game was a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Tigers struggled and fell behind at the break by a score of 15-10. In the second half, it was all Memphis.

Ryan Silverfield must have lit a fire under this team at halftime because, in the second half, it was all Memphis. In particular, it was the Memphis defense who showed up and showed out all game long. It was the Tigers defense that forced Temple to four turnovers, including three interceptions by the Memphis secondary.

For the Tigers defense, it was Rodney Owens leading the way with his two interceptions.

On offense, the Tigers were led by the dynamic duo of Brady White and Calvin Austin. These two guys combined for well over 95% of the Tigers offense.

It was sloppy and downright frustrating at times, but a win is a win especially, considering this young team was without TJ Carter due to an injury in the secondary. A win like this one will prove to its young team that anything is possible this season as long as they stay true to their style of football. These last weeks have shown what this team is all about, it's also shown that they're fully capable of overcoming adversity and winning the tough battles, no matter what happens as long as they continue to fight as a team, anything is possible.

With the win, Memphis improves to 3-1 on the season and 2-1 in the conference.

Next up for the Tigers will be a road game at Cincinnati. The Bearcats and Tigers met twice last season, both in Memphis and both resulting in Memphis wins. That game between the Tigers and Bearcats will kick-off at 11:00a central time and will be televised on one of the ESPN networks.