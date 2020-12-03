Head coach Ryan Silverfield and his Memphis Tigers head down to the Big Easy to take on the Tulane Green Wave in a highly anticipated AAC Saturday morning matchup! A lot is on the line on Saturday for the Tigers. A win would keep Memphis in the running for another AAC championship appearance and a rematch with the Cincinnati Bearcats, and an opportunity to avenge the early season road beatdown the Tigers received. A win would also put Memphis in a better situation as far as the quality of the postseason bowl game the Tigers will be able to receive.

For Tulane, the game with Memphis will be the last chance for the Green Wave to obtain a 6th win which, would make them bowl eligible. Tulane comes into the matchup with Memphis with a 5-5 record.

Tulane comes into the game with Memphis, having won three out of the last four games. Including in that were wins over Temple, ECU, and Army.

Memphis, on the other hand, has won three straight and five out of the last six games.

In their last game against Navy, it was the defense who showed up and showed out for the Tigers. The Memphis held the Navy triple-option to only seven total points on 233 yards on the ground. It was by far the best defensive performance of the season, and with that, an exciting future awaits for this season.

For the Memphis offense, they face a difficult but manageable challenge on Saturday morning as they get ready to on the Tulane defense. A defense that is identical to the Memphis defense as far as schemes and talent levels go. Over the last four games, Tulane has given up 66 points.

Last season, Memphis defeated Tulane by a score of 47-17.

Memphis will return home next Saturday to take on the Houston Cougars in the regular-season finale at the Liberty Bowl.

Memphis and Tulane will get kickoff at 11:00 A: M local time and can be viewed on ESPN Plus.