Storrs, Connecticut:

Memphis will return to action on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers head to Connecticut to take on the Huskies for the last time before UConn leaps to the Big East.

The first time these two teams met this season, it was the Memphis Tigers coming out on top in a close one 70-63.

Coming into the matchup with UConn facing another do or die moment after dropping two straight leading up to Sunday's tilt. If Memphis wants any shot at an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, they have to find a way to win on Sunday against a scrappy UConn team.

The Tigers need another big game from Precious Achiuwa who had, 22 points and career-high 17 rebounds on Thursday night against Cincinnati.

The Huskies are led in scoring by Christian Vital and, James Bouknight who are averaging into the double figures. Vital leads the Huskies with 14.2 points per game, while Bouknight is not far behind with 12 points per game.

Sunday's matchup is pivotal for his young Memphis team a win would mean the Tigers would still be in the running for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid. A loss would prove to be the straw the breaks the camels back for Memphis and would eventually force the Tigers to face a situation where they have to win the AAC Tournament to make the big dance.

Sunday's matchup between the Tigers and Huskies will tip-off at 2:00 central and will be televised on ESPN.

Memphis will return home on Wednesday night to face the ECU Pirates.