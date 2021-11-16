Tigers improve to 3-0 with 90-74 win over SLU
#11 Memphis Tigers knocks off Saint Louis 90-74 despite 24 turnovers in the game. Saint Louis was the Tigers toughest test so far and Memphis passed the test.
The Tigers were led by Tyler Harris who had 18 points and was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Before the season some wondered how Harris would fit into this team and how many minutes he would actually get. Harris proved to be the spark that the Tigers needed against SLU.
After he showing today, there's no doubt Harris has a place and will be needed this season.
As a team Memphis shot 54% from the field while holding SLU to 31%.
Emoni Bates continues to show why he was a top talent in the 2021 recruiting class. Bates chipped in 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting with 3 three-pointers and played a team high 26 minutes.
Jalen Duren had 13 points and 8 rebounds. Landers Nolley led the team with 10 rebounds.
There's some things that need to improve like rebounding and cutting down the turnovers but it's early in the season and Memphis has time to get those under control.
Next up for the Tigers will be Western Kentucky on Friday at the FedEx Forum.