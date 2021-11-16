Tigers improve to 3-0 with 90-74 win over SLU

#11 Memphis Tigers knocks off Saint Louis 90-74 despite 24 turnovers in the game. Saint Louis was the Tigers toughest test so far and Memphis passed the test.



The Tigers were led by Tyler Harris who had 18 points and was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Before the season some wondered how Harris would fit into this team and how many minutes he would actually get. Harris proved to be the spark that the Tigers needed against SLU.



After he showing today, there's no doubt Harris has a place and will be needed this season.

