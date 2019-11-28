The Tigers have struggled beyond the arc this season but started the game hitting 6 of their first 7 threes.

At the 6:32 mark in the first half Precious Achiuwa was dared by the NC State fans to shoot a three. He obliged and nailed it. The Tigers led 36-30 at that point.

The #16 Memphis Tigers used a strong first half to beat N.C. State 83-78. Freshman guard Boogie Ellis put on a show in the first half with 17 points. Ellis was 6 of 8 with 2 3-pointers in the first half.

N.C. State went on a 9-2 run with 12:11 left but Memphis still led 63-50. Memphis took a timeout to slow the Wolfpack momentum. Damien Baugh missed the layup out of the timeout and N.C. State made a jumper to make it 63-52.

The Tigers hot shooting in the first half didn't carry over into the 2nd. The Tigers were shooting just 30.8% (4-13) at the midway point of the 2nd half. With 10:08 left in the game Tyler Harris hit the Tigers first 3pt in the 2nd half that put the Tigers up 67-52.

The Wolfpack then used a 8-0 run to get the game to 67-60.

Isaiah Maurice drilled a 3pt from the right corner and the Tigers were back up by 10, 70-60.

N.C. State would battle and get within 5 at the 6:07 mark after Braxton Beverly made a jumper and ht his free throw after being fouled by Boogie Ellis. Memphis' lead shrunk to 3 after Jericole Hellems hit 2 free throws.

Memphis was leading 75-71 with 3:50 when foul was called on Damien Baugh. C.J. Bryce made 1 of 2 and the lead for Memphis was 75-72. The Tigers would hold N.C. State Scoreless for over 2 minutes before a C.J. Bryce jumper at 1:36 and Memphis led 79-74.

With 59 seconds left there was a questionable foul called on Boogie Ellis and N.C. State went 2-2 on the free throws. Memphis' lead was down to 79-76. Tyler Harris made a jumper and was fouled and made the free throw and with 25 seconds left Memphis had a 82-76 lead.

The final would be Memphis 83, N.C. State 78.



Boogie Ellis led the team with 21 points. Precious Achiuwa finished with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

With the win the Tigers improve to 6-1 on the season.

