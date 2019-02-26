It’s been a tough start to the 2019 campaign for the Memphis Tigers as they find themselves at (2-4) and have been outscored 29-21 overall through six games.

Mother nature took its toll on this past weekends’ home series against SIU. It was scheduled for a three game set starting on Friday but the first two games were rained out, leading to them only being able to play two of the three in a double header on Sunday.

The Tigers took GM1 7-2 behind a tremendous performance from DH Hunter Goodman, going 3-4 including a double and two runs scored. Third baseman Cale Hennemann hit the first home run of the year for Memphis to lead off the third inning. SP Hunter Smith (1-1) got the win going 6.1 innings and tied a career best seven strikeouts.

GM2 was a defensive battle that saw the Salukis score their only two runs in the second inning. That would be the difference in the game as the Tigers were only able to push one across as Ben Brooks scored on a deep fly out to centerfield in the sixth inning. Brooks had a nice game at the plate going 3-4 but it wouldn’t be enough as Memphis fell 2-1.

Despite splitting the two games coach Daron Schoenrock said “I think we made some strides today. We played a lot cleaner defensively.We’re executing some things we need to. Now it’s just a matter of grabbing that big moment.

”It won’t get any easier for the Tigers as they’ll travel to take on the (5-1) Arkansas Razorbacks for a Wednesday afternoon tilt at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks were picked to finish sixth in the fourteen team SEC. Their lone loss came in their last game, a 6-4 ten inning setback at USC in Los Angeles.

The Tigers will look to get the bats going and slow down this high powered l Arkansas offense (averaging 8 runs per game). First pitch is set for 3pm.