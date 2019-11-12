Portland, Oregon:

The Memphis Tigers head to Portland to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Tuesday nights top 25 matchup between the Tigers and Ducks will be must-watch TV.

Tuesday night will be a chance for James Wiseman and the Tigers to show unity in the face of adversity. Since Friday's ruling from the NCAA, all eyes have been on Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about staying focused:

"We'll definitely have a great game plan and try to prepare this young team as much as we can," said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. "All we're going to do is to try and keep our principles in front of us offensively and defensively. We'll have to stay focused."

James Wiseman earned a wide array of honors this week. After his two first games where he went for 45 points and 20 rebounds. Wiseman was named AAC Freshman of the Week, and Lute Olson National Player of the Week.

Oregon is a talented team, led by Anthony Mathis, Payton Pritchard, and Shakur Juiston and the 4th ranked recruiting class in the country.

Anthony Mathis led the Ducks with nine three points in the 106-75 win over Boise State. Mathis also closed the night with 30 total points.

Payton Pritchard is one of just two players in program history with 1,000 points, 500 assists, and 400 rebounds, joining Oregon Hall of Famer Ron Lee.

Head Coach for the Ducks is one of six active coaches who have posted a winning record for the last 22 seasons.

Tuesday nights game will be the first meeting on the hardwood for the Tigers and Ducks and will be the first trip to Portland for Memphis since 1961.

Memphis will return home on Saturday afternoon to faceoff with Alcorn State.

Memphis and Oregon will tip-off at 8:00 central on ESPN.