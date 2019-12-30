Memphis, Tennessee:

Memphis took to the hardwood to open the AAC slate with the Tulane Green Wave. It was all Green Wave early as Tulane jumped out to an 11 point lead before Lester Quinones sparked the Tigers with back to back three-pointers to bring Memphis within one. Memphis ended up defeating Tulane 84-73 to open AAC play.

Memphis was able to gain the lead 34-30 at the final media timeout of the first half. Led by Lester Quinones and Damion Baugh with 11 points each, the Tigers were able to push a 40-30 lead to the locker room.

The Tigers came out in the second half firing on all cylinders jumping out to a 49-40 lead at the first media timeout of the second half.

It was a four-player attack for the Tigers led by Precious Achiuwa, Lester Quinones, DJ Jeffries, and Damion Baugh. These four guys combined for 59 points in the win over Tulane.

Tulane was able to cut into the Memphis lead with a little over five minutes left in the game coming within five of the Tigers. Memphis native KJ Lawson led the Green Wave in scoring with 22 points.

Memphis finished off Tulane by hitting late-game free throws and playing lockdown defense. With the win over Tulane, this will be the second year in a row that the Tigers will start AAC play 1-0.

Memphis will return home on Saturday to face the Georgia Bulldogs, with the game slated for a noon tip-off on CBS.