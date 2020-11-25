Memphis opened the season with a bang with a 73-56 win over the Saint Mary's Gales. It was an impressive outing by the Tigers.



They dominated from the midway point of the first half and kept their foot on the throttle the entire game. Memphis forced Saint Mary's out of their game by forcing the Gales to play at an up-tempo pace.



The Tigers did that by extending their athleticism and length on the defensive side of things. With that, the Tigers were able to hold the Gales to one of eighteen behind the arc. Given the recent success of Saint Mary's from behind the three-point line, holding them to only one made three-pointer is true success for this Memphis team. On offense, Boogie Ellis stole the show with 24 points coming off the bench.



Ellis had a coming-out party on Wednesday, with a half-court buzzer-beater, several big-time buckets, and an impressive defensive game.