Memphis, Tennessee:

Memphis started the preseason contest with CBU on a bit of a sluggish note in the first half, which is to be expected with youth and inexperience this Memphis team has.

Even though the Tigers lead was cut to single digits throughout the first-half and early in the second half. The game was never in doubt as the Tigers were able to take a 42-33 lead to halftime.

The second half started with a bang for the Tigers as they put away CBU early. The Tigers gained complete control of the game around the 13-minute mark with a lead of 60-38.

In a game without James Wiseman, it was the Precious Achiuwa show. Precious led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points, and 6-10 from the field, and an impressive 10-12 from the charity stripe.

The Tigers finished the day shooting 48% (29-60) from the field, and 32% ( 9-28) from behind the arc.

Memphis will return to action on Monday night to face Lemoyne- Owen at 7:00 from the FedEx Forum. This will be the final preseason game before the real thing on Tuesday, November 5th. The Tigers will open the regular season against South Carolina State.