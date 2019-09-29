Memphis, Tennessee:

For the first time since December 30th, 2017 the Memphis Tigers are back in the College Football top 25 polls in the Amway Coaches Poll.

After the week five 35-23 win over the Navy Midshipmen, the Memphis Tigers now find themselves back in the top 25, with a 23rd ranking in the coaches poll.

As week six rolls around the Tigers find themselves at 23rd in the coaches poll. The last time the Tigers were ranked came in December of 2017 when Memphis met Iowa State for the Liberty Bowl. That was also the last year the Tigers finished the season ranked within the top 25.

The Tigers are 9-4 overall when ranked within the top 25 as a program. With the latest game ending in a loss back in 2017 to the Iowa State Cyclones.

Memphis will travel to Lousiana Monroe on Saturday to face the Warhawks on ESPNU at 2:45. These two teams have only met three other times with the latest coming in 2017 in Memphis, where the Tigers got the best of the Warhawks by a score of 37-29.

Despite being left out of the AP Top 25 poll, if the Tigers can handle their business on Saturday they will likely be ranked in both polls.