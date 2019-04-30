Memphis, Tennessee:

The Memphis Tigers return home to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in the first of five straight home games. The Red Wolves and Tigers will be meeting for the second time this season, with the first game going in favor of Memphis who got the best out of Arkansas State 7-4 in dramatic late-game fashion.

Over the weekend, the Tigers dropped two out of three in Orlando as UCF had the upper hand on the series. With the series loss to UCF, Memphis dropped to 21- 20 on the season and 6-8 in AAC play.

With just over three weeks left to play in the regular season, the Tigers will look to find their swagger this week with two winnable opponents coming to FedEx Park. First will be the Arkansas State Red Wolves who come into FedEx Park on Tuesday night and USF on Friday.

Senior, Kyle Quellette put up impressive numbers last week hitting .476 ( 10-for-21) in the five games last week.

Memphis swept the season series last year and will look to do the same on Tuesday night, the Tigers currently have a 63-33 all-time series lead over the Red Wolves dating back to 1978.

Memphis and Arkansas State will get underway on Tuesday night at 6:00 at FedEx Park. If you're unable to make it out to the ballpark you can catch all the action on WUMR 91.7 FM.