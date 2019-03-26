Memphis, Tennessee:





The Memphis Tigers baseball teams returns back to the 901 for a four-game homestand this week. The Tigers will get things underway with the Rebels of Ole Miss on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis. The Rebels are coming into the game with Memphis at 24thin the country carrying a 17-8 record into the showdown with the Tigers.





This will be the first of two meeting between Ole Miss and Memphis this season. Since 1978 Ole Miss leads the series with Memphis 58-39, with the latest series going in favor of Ole Miss in 2018. This will be the 149thmeeting between the two teams with Ole Miss holding the overall series lead 95-53 dating back to 1916.





The Tigers are coming into the game with Ole Miss looking to bounce back after dropping two of three in the series last weekend with Wichita State. Memphis was able to win one out of three with the Shockers by a score of 6-3 to salvage a bleak road swing.





Memphis is coming into the game with the Rebels riding an 11-11 overall record, and 1-2 in AAC play. This will be a tough week for the Tigers as they face Ole Miss on Tuesday, and a three-game set with Houston starting on Friday.





If the Tigers can find a way to upset Ole Miss on Tuesday and are able to take two of the three with Houston, Memphis could possibly set the program up for success heading into the meat of the season.





Offensively, Memphis is led by sophomore Ben Brooks who leads the Tigers with an impressive .352 average. He is one three Tigers to be hitting over the .300 mark on the season. Freshman Hunter Goodman leads the Tigers with 10 doubles, that total plays a huge role in the 47 total hit by the entire team.





Memphis will need to find a balanced attack to stop the jaw-dropping Ole Miss offense. The Rebels have hit 30 home runs this season, with an average like that it’s easy to see why the Rebels rank within in the top 10 nationally in home runs.





Ole Miss will likely go with Jordan Fowler on Tuesday night. Fowler is 1-0 on the season, and an ERA of 5.17, and 13 strikeouts.





Memphis will go with Landon Kelly who is 1-2 on the season. Kelly has an ERA of 3.48 and 22 strikeouts.





Memphis and Ole Miss will get underway at 6:00 P.M. at AutoZone Park on Tuesday night. The Tigers will remain home this week as the Houston Cougars travel to FedEx Park for three-game stint starting on Friday. This is a massive week for Memphis as they are set to host two top 25 programs at home.