Millington, Tennessee:

After dropping two out of three to the hands of the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Tigers return to action as they face UT Martin at USA Stadium as part of the annual Babe Howard Classic.

The last time the Tigers and Skyhawks it was a 10-0 Tigers win and eight straight over UT Martin. Memphis has a 34-6 series record with UT Martin and will look to add to that total on Tuesday night.

Memphis will be trying to gain a little traction before heading east as they prepare for a huge road series at ECU, starting on Friday.

UT Martin comes into the game 21-29 overall and 9-19 in OVC play. The last time out for the Skyhawks came in the form of a series loss at the hands of the Murray State Racers.

The Tigers and Skyhawks will get underway at 6:00 PM at USA Stadium in Millington with all the action coming your way at WUMR 91.7.