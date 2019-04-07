Memphis, Tennessee:





The Memphis Tigers played host to the Southern University Jaguars on a beautiful spring day in a massive doubleheader for the Tigers.





The first game of the doubleheader was a lengthy one that went in the favor of the Memphis Tigers by a score of a 14-12. The Tigers were able to hold off the feisty Jaguars in game one of the doubleheader by earning the win in the bottom half of the 12thinning.





In the first game, Hunter Goodman came up clutch with a massive two-run home run in the bottom half of the 12thinning. Goodman was 2- for-6 in the first game with both hits coming up as massive home runs.





The game one win seemed to have broken the back of the Southern Jaguars, as the Tigers pounced all over Southern in the second game of the day winning 10-1 to claim the series.





Memphis used two five-run innings to push past Southern in a game that was cut short in the 8thby rain.





Those two crucial innings for the Tigers came in the fourth and the eighth, with Hunter Goodman leading the charge with two hits and two RBI.





Pitcher, Chris Durham pitched an incredible second game throwing six innings with nine strikeouts and only giving up one run.





With the two wins on Saturday, Memphis improved to 16-14 on the season, and 3-3 in AAC play.





Memphis will return to AAC play on Friday as the Tigers take to the road for a three-game series with the UCONN Huskies. Memphis will return home on April, 18thas the Tigers will host the Tulane Green Wave.