Memphis:

The Tigers came into the game with UCF with a major chip on their shoulder following the disappointing 85-76 road loss at Temple on Wednesday. The Tigers answered the call on Sunday afternoon in front of an impressive 17,046 fans, the Tigers controlled the tempo of the game from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer.





Memphis showed great poise on both sides of the court holding the Knights to 57 points , and showing great improvement on the offensive side of the court.





The Tigers defended their home court to absolute perfection by holding the Knights to a dismal shooting night only allowing UCF to 37.9FG%. UCF came into the game with Memphis averaging an impressive 47.2 % from the field and 35% from behind the arc. Memphis held the Knights to under those amounts throughout the entirety of the game.





Memphis also dominated on the glass by outrebounding the Knights 46 to 28.

Raynere Thornton alone led the Tigers with 11 rebounds in the win over UCF.





The Tigers were led by Tyler Harris who had 14 points, and an impressive 4 for 9 from behind the arc. Mike Parks also had an impressive game with 13 points.





Penny Hardaway had this to say about the win over UCF-





"This win means a lot because this team (UCF) was the preseason pick to win the league," Hardaway said. "They had only three losses overall by a combined 11 points. It was a big win for us because UCF has been playing solid for a couple of years under Coach Dawkins. "I'm proud of a lot of things on this scoresheet, but mainly holding them to 57 points, out-rebounding them by 18 and then having 21 offensive rebounds. It was a really strong game and a good statement game for us against a really good team."









With the win, Memphis will improve to 13-7 on the year and 5-2 in AAC play. Memphis will take the road this week as the Tigers travel to Tulsa on Wednesday, and South Florida on Saturday. Memphis will return home on February 7thas the Tigers will host their arch-rival the Cincinnati Bearcats.