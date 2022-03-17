Tigers survive and advance to 2nd round

Memphis was in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013-2014 and they did enough to earn a 64-53 first round win. The Tigers were led by DeAndre Williams with 14 points. Jalen Duren chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis built a large 38-19 halftime led but Boise stormed back and got within 5 points with 1:16 left to play but the Tigers finally finished off the Broncos to move onto the 2nd round.

The Tigers will face either 1-seed Gonzaga or 16-seed Georgia State on Saturday.

