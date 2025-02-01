Tigers take down Pirates at home

The University of Memphis women's basketball team (5-15, 3-6 AAC) took down East Carolina (11-10, 3-7 AAC) 75-69 on Saturday afternoon at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

ECU's offensive dominance created a fast-paced first quarter until a Tanyuel Welch corner three tied the game up at 21 heading into the break.

A high-octane end to the first quarter meant a slow start to the second quarter for the Tigers, as they trailed the Pirates 29-25 with 4:59 left in the half.

To stay on brand, the Tigers made a run of their own to end the first half, entering halftime down 33-32.

At the third quarter media break, the Tigers led 44-37 thanks to a 10-0 run led by a pair of quick threes by Hagemann and Boler. Memphis won the third quarter 21-11.

Memphis managed the game from there, finishing with a 75-69 win.

Tigers head coach and two time national champion Alex Simmons said "I'm proud of our team, I thought it was a great team win, we handled their defensive pressure really really well with having only 11 turnovers." Simmons said, "We fought, we stuck together, and that's all we can ask for"

As usual, Alasia Smith's hustle led to her ninth double-double of the season, finishing the game with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Deedee Hagemann matched up against her sister Devin, a Pirate lead guard, and finished the game with 11 points and 5 assists.



