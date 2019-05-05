Memphis, Tennessee:

After dropping game one of the series 10-7 on Friday, and a rainout on Saturday, the Tigers bounced back early Sunday morning with a massive 1-0 win over USF to force the deciding game three on Sunday afternoon.

In game two of the series, it was Hunter Goodman with the solo blast to push the Tigers to a 1-0 win over USF to even the series at a game apiece.

Game two of the series was a pitching duel with Chris Durham for the Tigers coming out on top. Durham went six innings pitched with seven strikeouts and zero runs given up.

The Tigers opened game three of the series on a 2-0 lead through four innings before USF clawed back in behind a three fun fifth inning to take the lead 3-2.

Memphis comes out in the bottom half of the 7th inning and ties the game back up at three runs apiece.

Alec Trela with a two-run shot to left field in the bottom half of the 8th inning to push the Tigers to a 5-3 lead. The Tigers then added four more runs to bury the Bulls for a crucial 9-3 series win.

With the win, Memphis improves to 24-21 on the season and 8-9 in AAC play, the Tigers also gain a three-game lead over the last place teams.

Memphis will return home on Tuesday night as the Tigers will host Arkansas Pine Bluff at 6:00 P.M. at FedEx Park.



