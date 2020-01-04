The 9th ranked Memphis Tigers will make their final foray into non conference play as they face off against potential top 3 NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards and the (9-3) Georgia Bulldogs out of the SEC.

Memphis opened AAC play on Monday against the Tulane Green Wave. The Tigers won the game 84-73 going away but got down double digits early in the first half. A big positive from that game is they only committed twelve turnovers which is about half of the miscues they committed in their last two games and has been a problem of them for late.

Today’s game is the first of two opportunities for Memphis to net resume wins. They’ll travel to Wichita to face off against the 24th ranked Shockers. Georgia comes into today’s game 71st at KenPom.

When scouting the Bulldogs the defensive scheme will obviously center around superstar FR. Anthony Edwards 18.8ppg 4.9rebs 3.1asts and 1.7spg. He’s known as an offensive player but can also be disruptive on the defensive end of the floor as well. Coach Crean has lobbied him to be even more aggressive than he has been according to Anthony Dasher of UGASports that I spoke with last night.

I expect DJ Jeffries to draw the tough assignment of slowing down Edwards in today’s game. Jeffries will have the height advantage 6’7” vs. 6’5” but they both weigh in at 225lbs which allows Edwards to play bigger than his height would suggest. I expect these two guys to battle all game. This is my key matchup.

Precious Achiuwa has really started to come into his own of late and is finally looking like the player everyone thought he could be coming into the season.I expect him to have a big game and exploit the matchup against opposing FR. Toumani Camara who starts but is only averaging 5.8pts 4.3rpg.

The second player Memphis really has to concern themselves with is JR F Rayshaun Hammonds who is their 2nd leading scorer at 14pts 8.8rpg. He’s the Bulldogs best big man and can get it done from the outside as well as the perimeter. You could see coach Crean switch Hammonds onto Achiuwa with Camara guarding Maurice despite the size differences.

Off the bench 5’10” G Sahvir Wheeler is their main scorer off the bench and will likely matchup with Tyler Harris which will be an interesting battle.

Lester Quinones return from a hand injury has been a big boost to the Tiger offense as he said after the win over Tulane “I’m willing to do the dirty work that a lot of guys today aren’t willing to do.” He does a little bit of everything for this Tiger team but what they desperately missed was his perimeter shooting. He was 4-8 from downtown in the game.

I expect this to be an aesthetically pleasing game where both teams get up and down, as they both come in averaging north of 80ppg. This one will be won on the defensive end and stats wise, Memphis has been the better defensive team through the early part of the season.

What : #9 Memphis vs. Georgia (CBS)

When : NOON

Where : FedExForum



