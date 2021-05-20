Tigers to play in 2021 NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn

The Memphis Tigers will participate in the 2021 NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 26, alongside Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Xavier.





The tournament bracket and game schedule will be announced this summer. Tickets will go on sale this summer, and fans can secure first access to the best seats and discounted offers by signing up for the official presale at NITSeasonTipOff.com.





The Tigers won the 2021 NIT championship and finished the 2020-21 season with a 20-8 record. The 20-win season was Memphis’ fourth in a row, including all three seasons under head coach Penny Hardaway. The Tigers are one of just 14 schools in the nation with four-straight 20-win seasons to their credit.





Hardaway has won 63 games in three seasons as Tigers head coach, which is the third-most among 50 head coaches hired before the 2018-19 season.





The Tigers are slated to return three of their top-five scorers from a season ago in Landers Nolley II (13.1 ppg), DeAndre Williams (11.7 ppg) and Lester Quinones (9.5 ppg). Expected to join the trio and the rest of the returning players are newcomers John Camden (F, 6-8, Wolfeboro, N.H.), Chandler Lawson (F, 6-8, University of Oregon), Johnathan Lawson (F, 6-6, Memphis, Tenn.), Josh Minott (G, 6-9, Boca Raton, Fla.), Sam Onu (C, 6-11, Malvern, Pa.) and Earl Timberlake (G, 6-6, University of Miami).





The NIT Season Tip-Off has been played in New York City since 1985, and this fall marks the sixth year the tournament is held at Barclays Center. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19, and in 2019 Oklahoma State was crowned champion.