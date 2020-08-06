On this weeks show, John, Bryan and Larry talk about the scheduling challenges facing Memphis and other AAC teams.



While there is speculation about the model, we operated under the assumption that the AAC would adopt a model that would allow teams to play 8 league games and up to 4 non-conference games.

Additionally, we talked about the situation around high school football and the impact it may have on juniors that need a season to raise their stock. If you enjoyed this weeks episode, be sure to share the episode with your family & friends- and give us a rating on the podcast platform of your choice.