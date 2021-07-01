Tigers Tonight: June 2021- Penny Staying, Hiring Larry Brown and NIL

Our longest, most raw and probably most intense show ever. We covered a lot of ground. I'd advise listening in a couple of parts.

The first half is the news that broke during the show about Penny Hardaway announcing he is staying at Memphis and the hiring of Larry Brown.



John is going to make some people very, very unhappy.



Part 2 is all about the NIL and what it means for college athletics. We've got more questions than answers- but sit back and check out what happens when John drives 10 hours and then sits down to host a podcast.