John Maddox and Larry Marley are joined by Bryan Moss from TigerSportsReport.com as we discuss recruiting in the coronavirus era- from how Coach Silverfield and the Memphis have put together a stellar class to how it affects plans going forward.

In segment 2, we talk about how one team in the league is getting more media love than we think they deserve and why we think offensive player of the year isn't a foregone conclusion.



Finally, in our last segment we get to the heart of the coronavirus matter and what it means for scheduling, athletic departments and student athletes...and John nominates himself as the athletic director of UL, U'Pickem (thanks Bottom 10- may you live on forever!)