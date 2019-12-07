The Memphis Tigers travel to Birmingham to take on an old rival from their CUSA days in the UAB Blazers. It hasn’t been much of a rivalry in the last several years as Memphis has moved on to the AAC. This game is coined the “Bartow Classic” as the late legendary head coach Gene Bartow coached the Tigers from 70-74 and the Blazers from 78-96. This will be the 10th annual event.

The Tigers have faced Oregon in a “neutral site” game in Portland as well as NC State at Barclays Center in Brooklyn but this will be their first true road test. The Tigers are still trying to find their way without top recruit James Wiseman and the injured Lester Quinones. So far so good as they’ve now played five games without Wiseman and essentially three without Quinones and they’re 5-0.

The Blazers were expected to be lead by All-CUSA guard Zack Bryant but he was dismissed from the program three games into the season due to conduct detrimental to the team. In his stead they are led by their three starting guards.

5’10” freshman PG Jalen Benjamin is their leading scorer at 11.9pts 3.1rpg. His backcourt running mate 6’4” sophomore Tavin Lovan is also in double figures on average at 11.4ppg 5rpg. Their third leading scorer is 6’5” junior G/F Tyreek Scott-Grayson 9.4rpg 3.4rpg. On the inside they are led by 6’10” junior F Makhtar Gueye who is their leading rebounder at 5.6rpg.

For the Tigers, this game is more about themselves. It’s an opportunity for them to play a game in a road environment that will prepare them for situations like next week at Tennessee and down the road in AAC play. You’d like to see sophomore Alex Lomax continue to build on the momentum, as he’s been a revelation and leader for this team on the floor in recent games. “I’m trying my best to lead this team,” Lomax said after the Tigers win over Bradley where he scored 17pts.

It was a struggle for freshman Precious Achiuwa offensively. He did have 14 rebounds but finished 3-13 from the field and did not earn a trip to the free throw line. You would like to see him in more post up situations. Especially with Wiseman out of the lineup. The last thing you would like to see is consistency from the other guys. Can Damion Baugh bounce back from his struggles? Can Boogie Ellis find consistency on his three point shot? Can Penny finally get DJ Jeffries to be more aggressive? Those are questions that'll be answered as the season goes on but no better opportunity than today to see those things come to fruition.





What : #15 Memphis @ UAB

When : 430pm today (CBSSN)

Where : Bartow Arena (Birmingham, AL)












