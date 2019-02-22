Wichita, Ks:





The Tigers look to complete the season sweep of the Shockers on Saturday as the Tigers travel to Wichita State to play in a massive AAC game. With only four games left in AAC play the Tigers face a crucial road game on Saturday, this game has massive postseason implications for Memphis. If the Tigers can find a way to win three out of the remaining four Tiger nation would consider that a massive success.





With a win on Saturday, the Tigers can keep in the hunt for the four seed in the AAC Tournament which would be a huge advantage for the Tigers as they try to earn their way into the NCAA Tournament. If the Tigers can secure the four seed, they would have a first-round bye in the AAC Tournament and would play the winner of game two on Friday afternoon and would only need to win three straight rather than four to win the AAC.





Memphis will be coming into the game with Wichita State riding high after a 102-76 home win over the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday night. Memphis has won three out of the last five games in AAC play and will look to make that four on Saturday.





The Tigers will turn to Jeremiah Martin to lead Memphis to the promise land on Saturday following a not only career high but AAC record of 43 points in the win over Tulane. Martin has had the complete killer instinct all season long being the main leader for the Tigers. Jeremiah Martin has had two massive 40 point games this season, the first coming in the road loss to USF where Martin dropped 41, and the second coming on Wednesday in the win over Tulane.





"It was great just watching (Martin)," said Memphis freshman guard Tyler Harris. "He says he's the best player in the conference. I think he's showing it night in and night out."





Memphis will be making their first trip to Wichita State since 1972, a game in which the Tigers won 108-98 in a Missouri Valley Conference game. The two teams have split all 22 meeting between the two, with the Shockers holding an impressive 7-3 record over the Tigers in games played at Wichita.





Head Coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about the game with the Shockers:





"You've got to give coach Marshall credit," Hardaway said. "They have a history and a culture that's been (created) from all the winning teams in the past. This has been his toughest year in a long time, but he's found a way to win (five of six). "He still feels like he's right there. If we stay together as a team and believe, we can go in there and steal a win. But it's going to be tough because they play hard for him and they have a history of winning."





The Tigers and Shockers will tip-off at 7:00 PM on ESPN2 with Kevin Brown and Mark Wise on the call.