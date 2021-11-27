Tigers upended in NIT Season Tip-Off

The Memphis Tigers absorbed their first loss of the season with a 78-59 setback to unbeaten Iowa State Friday night in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.





No. 9/10 Memphis (5-1) shot 35.8 percent from the floor (19-53), committed 22 turnovers and were outrebounded for the first time this season, 42-34.





Iowa State (6-0) was led by Gabe Kalscheur’s 30 points and eight rebounds.





Emoni Bates had 12 points and three blocked shots, and Landers Nolley II ended with 11 points for the Tigers.





Alex Lomax and Lester Quinones had eight points apiece for Memphis.





DeAndre Williams was named to the NIT Season Tip-Off All-Tournament Team after having a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in Memphis’ semifinal win over Virginia Tech and six points and six rebounds against Iowa State.





UP NEXT

The Tigers remain on the road next week to face Georgia Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network and Ole Miss next Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2, before returning to FedExForum to face Murray State (Dec. 10) and Alabama (Dec. 14).