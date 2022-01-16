Tim Cramsey named Offensive Coordinator

Cramsey comes to Memphis after 3 seasons at Marshall

Multiple sources have confirmed that Memphis will hire current Marshall Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey. Cramsey was previously the Offensive Coordinator & Quarterbacks coach for Marshall. The Thundering Herd finished with a record of 7-6 this season.

Marshall was 3rd in CUSA in scoring offense last season averaging 33.0 points per game- which was 4 points better than 2020. The Herd was 4th in C-USA in rushing at 161.92 yards per game & 2nd in passing at 294.6 yards per game.

New Memphis Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey. (Marshall University Athletics)

Cramsey started his college coaching career in 2003 under Chip Kelly at New Hampshire. He was an offensive coordinator at FIU, Montana State, Nevada, and Sam Houston State before coming to Marshall in 2018.