Top 5 Defensive Players from the Cincinnati game
The Memphis Tigers move to 11-1 with the win over Cincinnati. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Defensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
#5- SS Carlito Gonzalez, 73.4
Gonzolez made the most of his 22 snaps with 2 tackles and 1 pressure. His 73.4 grade was his highest graded game of the year.
#4- SS Sanchez Blake, 75.1
First game back from injury and Blake had himself a great game. He had 2 tackles and 1 interception. That interception is what helped seal the win for Memphis.
#3- DT O'Bryan Goodson, 77.9
Goodson only had 1 tackle which was a tackle for loss but he was very disruptive all game. While his stats didn't show it, Goodson gave Cincinnati fits.
#2- DL Jonathan Wilson, 83.3
The Swamp Donkey was another player that the stats don't show how effective he was. He had 1 tackle that was a sack and he forced a fumble.
#1- DE Bryce Huff, 90.7
Huff had himself a day. 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 3.5 TFL's, and 2 forced fumbles. This was Huff's highest graded game of the season and the 10th time he was graded over a 70.