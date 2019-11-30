The Memphis Tigers move to 11-1 with the win over Cincinnati. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Defensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- SS Carlito Gonzalez, 73.4

Memphis SS Carlito Gonzalez (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Gonzolez made the most of his 22 snaps with 2 tackles and 1 pressure. His 73.4 grade was his highest graded game of the year.



#4- SS Sanchez Blake, 75.1

Memphis Tigers SS Sanchez Blake (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

First game back from injury and Blake had himself a great game. He had 2 tackles and 1 interception. That interception is what helped seal the win for Memphis.



#3- DT O'Bryan Goodson, 77.9

Memphis DL O'Bryan Goodson (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Goodson only had 1 tackle which was a tackle for loss but he was very disruptive all game. While his stats didn't show it, Goodson gave Cincinnati fits.



#2- DL Jonathan Wilson, 83.3

Memphis DL Jonathan Wilson (Justin Ford/USATSI)

The Swamp Donkey was another player that the stats don't show how effective he was. He had 1 tackle that was a sack and he forced a fumble.



#1- DE Bryce Huff, 90.7

Memphis Tigers DE Bryce Huff (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Huff had himself a day. 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 3.5 TFL's, and 2 forced fumbles. This was Huff's highest graded game of the season and the 10th time he was graded over a 70.

