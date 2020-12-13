Top 5 Defensive Players from the Houston game
The Memphis Tigers won on a last second field goal to beat Houston and finish the regular season 7-3.
With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 defensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
For a brief summary on how PFF's rating system works, view the short video below. Factors such as the expected result, difficulty of the play and actual result are factored into that player's rating for each play. Not all plays, positive or negative, are treated and rated the same.
#5- S Quindell Johnson, 73.2
Johnson finished the game with 4 tackles, 1 pass break up, and 1 interception.
#4- LB JJ Russell, 74.1
Russell had 6 tackles, .5 TFL, and 1 pass break up. This was his highest graded game since the USF game.
#3- DT Kajuan Robinson, 74.2
Robinson had 1 tackle and 1 hurry but was disruptive all day.
#2- DE Joseph Dorceus, 74.3
Dorceus had 4 tackles, 1 TFL, and 1 QB hurry during the win over Houston.
#1- DE Morris Joseph, 80.7
Morris was a beast against Houston with 8 tackles, 1 sack, and 2.5 TFL's. This is his 4th straight game with a grade over 80.