Top 5 Defensive players from the Temple game
The Memphis Tigers inproved to 3-1, 2-1 on the season with the 41-29 win over Temple. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 defensive players (minimum of 30 snaps) ac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news