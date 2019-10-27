The Memphis Tigers survived a 2nd half scare at Tulsa 42-41. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Defensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- DT Jonathan Wilson, 71.2

Memphis DL Jonathan Wilson (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Wilson finished the game 2 tackles, one of those being a tackle for loss, and he also had a quarterback hit. He got good pressure throughout the game and was the highest graded defensive lineman in that category. This was his best game since the Southern game. PFF grade- 71.2



#4- LB Austin Hall, 72.4

Memphis Linebacker Austin Hall (George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hall led the team with 13 tackles. He also had 1 pass break up. This was his highest graded game since the South Alabama game. PFF grade- 72.4



#3- DE Joseph Dorceus, 74.3

Memphis Defensive End Joseph Dorceus (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Dorceus had his highest graded game since the ULM game. He had 8 tackles, 1.5 tackle for loss, .5 sack, and 1 hit on the quarterback. He made his presence known all night. PFF grade 74.3



#2- LB Thomas Pickens, 78.8

Memphis Linebacker Thomas Pickens (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Pickens had his highest graded game since the Mercer game of 2018. He registered 5 tackles against Tulsa and scored a career high 93.3 in pass rushing. PFF grade- 78.8



#1- DE Bryce Huff, 85.3

Memphis Defensive End Bryce Huff (Justin Ford/USATSI)