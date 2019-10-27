Top 5 Defensive Players from the Tulsa game
The Memphis Tigers survived a 2nd half scare at Tulsa 42-41. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Defensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
#5- DT Jonathan Wilson, 71.2
Wilson finished the game 2 tackles, one of those being a tackle for loss, and he also had a quarterback hit. He got good pressure throughout the game and was the highest graded defensive lineman in that category. This was his best game since the Southern game. PFF grade- 71.2
#4- LB Austin Hall, 72.4
Hall led the team with 13 tackles. He also had 1 pass break up. This was his highest graded game since the South Alabama game. PFF grade- 72.4
#3- DE Joseph Dorceus, 74.3
Dorceus had his highest graded game since the ULM game. He had 8 tackles, 1.5 tackle for loss, .5 sack, and 1 hit on the quarterback. He made his presence known all night. PFF grade 74.3
#2- LB Thomas Pickens, 78.8
Pickens had his highest graded game since the Mercer game of 2018. He registered 5 tackles against Tulsa and scored a career high 93.3 in pass rushing. PFF grade- 78.8
#1- DE Bryce Huff, 85.3
Once again Huff was the highest graded defensive player for Memphis. Huff was all over the field with 6 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 1 quarterback hit. This was his highest graded game this year. PFF grade- 85.3