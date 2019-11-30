Top 5 Offensive Players from the Cincinnati game
The Memphis Tigers move to 11-1 with the win over Cincinnati. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.
#5 (tie)- OL Dustin Woodard, 66.9
Woodard was the Tigers top graded offensive lineman yet again. He's been the highest graded Tiger lineman all year.
#5 (tie)- Kedarian Jones, 66.9
Kedarian Jones had 2 catches for 53 yards and 1 touchdown.
#4- QB Brady White, 71
White finished the night 15 of 26 for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns. White has thrown at least 2 touchdowns in 11 straight games now.
#3- WR Antonio Gibson, 77.1
Gibson only had 2 catches for 8 yards but where his did his damage was in the running game. He had 6 carries for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.
#2- RB Kenneth Gainwell, 77.8
Gainwell rushed for 87 yards on 15 attempts. He also had 3 catches for 20 yards.
#1- WR Damonte Coxie, 83.6
Coxie was targeted nine times by Brady White and caught six of them for 145 yards and one touchdown.