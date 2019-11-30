The Memphis Tigers move to 11-1 with the win over Cincinnati. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5 (tie)- OL Dustin Woodard, 66.9

Memphis OL Dustin Woodard

Woodard was the Tigers top graded offensive lineman yet again. He's been the highest graded Tiger lineman all year.



#5 (tie)- Kedarian Jones, 66.9

Memphis WR Kedarian Jones celebrates with teammates after a TD (© Nelson Chenault/USATSI)

Kedarian Jones had 2 catches for 53 yards and 1 touchdown.



#4- QB Brady White, 71

Memphis QB Brady White (© Nelson Chenault/USATSI)

White finished the night 15 of 26 for 233 yards and 2 touchdowns. White has thrown at least 2 touchdowns in 11 straight games now.



#3- WR Antonio Gibson, 77.1

Memphis WR Antonio Gibson (© Nelson Chenault/USATSI)

Gibson only had 2 catches for 8 yards but where his did his damage was in the running game. He had 6 carries for 75 yards and 1 touchdown.



#2- RB Kenneth Gainwell, 77.8

Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell (© Nelson Chenault/USATSI)

Gainwell rushed for 87 yards on 15 attempts. He also had 3 catches for 20 yards.



#1- WR Damonte Coxie, 83.6

Memphis WR Damonte Coxie (© Nelson Chenault/USATSI)

Coxie was targeted nine times by Brady White and caught six of them for 145 yards and one touchdown.

