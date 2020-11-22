Top 5 Offensive Players from the SFA game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 5-2 on the year with a 56-14 win over Stephen F. Austin. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps)...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news