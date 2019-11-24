The Memphis Tigers move to 10-1 with the win over USF. With the help of PFF we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 Offensive players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- RB Kenneth Gainwell, 72.4

Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Gainwell finished with 128 yards on 14 carries. He was very effective in pass blocking with a pass blocking grade of 76.



#4- WR Damonte Coxie, 72.6

Memphis WR Damonte Coxie (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Coxie had 5 receptions for 69 yards and 1 touchdown. This is the 5th time Coxie had a PFF grade of 70 or higher.



#3- C Dustin Woodard, 73.9

Memphis C Dustin Woodard

Woodard was stellar in both pass and run blocking for Memphis. This is his 6th time this year of having a PFF grade of 70 or better.



#2- RG Evan Fields, 74.8

Memphis OL Evan Fields (GoTigersGo.com)

Fields got some playing time due to the Tigers blowing out USF and he made the most of his 21 snaps. He was fantastic in his run blocking.



#1- RB Patrick Taylor Jr, 77.3

Guess who's back! Patrick Taylor rushed for 95 yards and had 3 touchdowns and his PFF grade of 77.3 was the offenses best.

