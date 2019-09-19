Top 5 offensive players so far this season
The Memphis Tigers have a bye week this week so TigerSportsReport looked at stats from ProFootballFocus to see who are the top 5 offensive players from the season so far with a minimum requirement of 50 snaps.
#5 RB Kenneth Gainwell, Grade 70.5
Kenneth Gainwell has picked up the slack since Patrick Taylor's injury. Gainwell has 307 yards on 48 carries and 3 touchdowns. He's a threat catching the ball too. He has 12 receptions for 88 yards and 1 touchdown.
His best graded game was at South Alabama where his earned a grade of 71.2.
#4 WR Antonio Gibson, Grade 72
Antonio Gibson is starting to get more looks with Pop Williams out for the season with an injury. Gibson's best game came at South Alabama where his graded out at 76.
