The Tiger Baseball team picked up a commitment today when St. Andrews right hand Pitcher Holland Townes chose Memphis as his college destination.

What was it about Memphis?

"The main reason would be the coaching staff," Townes told TigerSportsReport.

He spoke highly of Coach Schoenrock and Coach McNickle.

"I went to a camp in January and knew that’s where I wanted to go. They were very respectful to me and my coach at Hinds Community College, which I was previously committed to."

The pitches Townes has in his repertoire are the Fastball, Change-Up, Slider, and Splitter.

Which pitch is his best?

"My Slider."

Before he gets to Memphis he said he wanted to work on having a more consistent feel for all of his pitches.

He was 10-1 with a 1.90 ERA and had 80 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched. He said he tries to model his game after Major League pitcher Jake Arrieta.

"I’ve always been a huge fan of him."

Townes is a fearless pitcher. The one batter, past or present, that he'd love to pitch to is Yankee legend Babe Ruth.

Not only does Townes play baseball but he also plays quarterback for his high school football team.

