Published Dec 20, 2024
Transfer Receiver Eli Masterson Commits to Memphis
Sam Shoemaker  •  TigerSportsReport
Staff Writer
The University of Memphis has landed its first wide receiver out of the transfer portal in Eli Masterson.

