Tiger Sports Report is looking for an intern to help with our coverage of men’s basketball. This position will require attendance at all home basketball games as a credentialed member of the media.

It would be helpful if you have experience writing, shooting and editing video. Also, you’ll need to be able to analyze the game for your articles/videos- not just recycle the box score.

Games are on nights and weekends, and you’ll need to attend home games and press conferences during the week (if possible).

Again, we are looking for someone to lead our basketball game coverage and take ownership of it. If you can not attend games, then this isn’t the right internship for you.

Please keep in mind that this is a professional position. That means we will expect a certain level of decorum not only in game attendance, but also across social media channels- you are representing TSR and our brand.

While this is not a paid position, it affords a great opportunity for you to grow your skills & your network. This would be perfect for any broadcasting or journalism students looking to hone their craft and build a portfolio. You also get to attend basketball games for free and other media opportunities will be available from time to time.

If you are interested, send an e-mail to john-at-tigersportsreport-dot-com with any examples of your work you may have.