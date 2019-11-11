Isaac Simpson hosts Episode 119 of TSR Live and talks with Oregon Ducks beat reporter James Crepea ahead of the match-up between the Memphis Tigers and Oregon Ducks at the Phil Knight Invitational Tuesday night in Portland.

The second segment has college athletes rights advocate/lawyer Richard G Johnson on to discuss the James Wiseman lawsuit. He was a part of the first case against the NCAA to ever go to trial and win. His 11 tweet thread slamming the NCAA and supporting Wiseman's claim sent the city into a frenzy the other day. Isaac will also breakdown a weird night at FedExForum on Friday as the news broke a little bit over an hour before tipoff against UIC that Wiseman had been ruled ineligible. He'll delve into the lawsuit with the NCAA, give his thoughts on it and how he think this may play out long term.