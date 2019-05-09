Join Isaac Simpson as we take a look at the Tigers 2019 recruiting class to date & how it could possibly round out over the next couple of weeks.



Could they land both Boogie Ellis & RJ Hampton? Lester Quinones is set to make his announcement tomorrow afternoon...Will it be Memphis? Rumor has it that a certain Tiger target could be ready to commit but has been told to hold off.



Have expectations already gotten out of hand for Penny’s second season? We’ll discuss all of that & more.